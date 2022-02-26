Hightower leads Winthrop against Charleston Southern after 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-23, 1-14 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (20-8, 13-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-23, 1-14 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (20-8, 13-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Cory Hightower scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 89-59 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles are 12-0 on their home court. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hightower averaging 4.8.

The Buccaneers are 1-14 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Cheikh Faye averaging 5.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 70-65 on Jan. 15. Patrick Good scored 16 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Good averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. D.J. Burns is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Tahlik Chavez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.