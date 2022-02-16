OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Hightower helps Winthrop cruise past Gardner-Webb 81-70

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:51 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower had 16 points to lead five Winthrop players in double figures as the Eagles turned back Gardner-Webb 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Patrick Good added 15 points for the Eagles (18-8, 11-2 Big South Conference). Micheal Anumba had 13 points, Drew Buggs scored 12 and Sin’Cere McMahon had 11. Good had seven rebounds, while Anumba posted six rebounds. Buggs had six assists.

Lance Terry had 21 points for the Bulldogs (15-11, 9-4), whose six-game win streak ended. D’Maurian Williams added 15 points and six rebounds. Kareem Reid had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

