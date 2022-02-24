CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Hightower carries Winthrop past South Carolina Upstate 89-59

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:24 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower scored a season-high 22 points and Kelton Talford had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Winthrop stretched its win streak to seven games, romping past South Carolina Upstate 89-59 on Thursday night.

Hightower hit all six of his 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Patrick Good and Sin’Cere McMahon each had 13 points for Winthrop (20-8, 13-2 Big South Conference).

Bryson Mozone had 14 points for the Spartans (12-15, 9-6). Khydarius Smith added 13 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 95-91 on Jan. 26.

