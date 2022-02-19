High Point visits Radford after House’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (11-16, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (11-16, 5-8 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-16, 5-8 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Radford Highlanders after Jaden House scored 20 points in High Point’s 78-71 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-4 in home games. Radford is ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Shaquan Jules leads the Highlanders with 4.9 boards.

The Panthers have gone 5-8 against Big South opponents. High Point is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. The Panthers won the last matchup 63-58 on Jan. 27. John-Michael Wright scored 18 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Hart is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 9.1 points. Josiah Jeffers is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Wright is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

