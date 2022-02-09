OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
High Point plays Presbyterian after Wright’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

High Point Panthers (10-13, 4-5 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after John-Michael Wright scored 27 points in High Point’s 91-83 overtime win against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose are 6-5 on their home court. Presbyterian is the Big South leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 2.5.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Reddish is averaging 8.9 points for the Blue Hose. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

Wright is averaging 19.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

