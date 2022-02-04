High Point hosts UNC Asheville following Wright’s 23-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-13, 3-5 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-13, 3-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after John-Michael Wright scored 23 points in High Point’s 65-57 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 8-4 at home. High Point is ninth in the Big South with 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Caden Sanchez averaging 1.6.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from downtown. Quay Kimble leads the Bulldogs shooting 54% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is shooting 41.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Drew Pember is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. LJ Thorpe is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.