Hicks scores 22 to carry Tarleton State past Lamar 57-49

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had 22 points as Tarleton State defeated Lamar 57-49 on Saturday night.

Hicks shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Tahj Small had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State (14-15, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference).

Montre Gipson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Texans, was held to 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Brock McClure had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-25, 0-14), who have now lost 18 games in a row. C.J. Roberts added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Valentin Catt had three assists.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Jan. 26.

