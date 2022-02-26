CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Hicks scores 22 to…

Hicks scores 22 to carry Tarleton State past Lamar 57-49

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had 22 points as Tarleton State defeated Lamar 57-49 on Saturday night.

Hicks shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Tahj Small had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State (14-15, 9-7 Western Athletic Conference).

Montre Gipson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest led the Texans, was held to 7 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Brock McClure had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-25, 0-14), who have now lost 18 games in a row. C.J. Roberts added 11 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Valentin Catt had three assists.

The Texans improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up