Hicks scores 16 to carry Temple past Cincinnati 75-71

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:56 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Hicks came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Temple to a 75-71 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Damian Dunn had 15 points for Temple (15-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Hysier Miller added 13 points. Tai Strickland had 11 points.

Temple scored 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Davenport tied a season high with 24 points for the Bearcats (17-10, 7-7). David DeJulius added 13 points. Ody Oguama had 11 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. Temple defeated Cincinnati 61-58 on Jan. 25.

