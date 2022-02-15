OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » College Basketball » Hicklen scores 31 to…

Hicklen scores 31 to lift North Florida over Liberty 72-69

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen scored a season-high 31 points and North Florida edged Liberty 72-69 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Preaster had 16 points for North Florida (9-18, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James added nine rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Aybar had eight rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 28 points for the Flames (18-9, 9-3). Kyle Rode added nine rebounds and five assists.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Flames. Liberty defeated North Florida 71-56 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up