Hicklen leads North Florida past Stetson 74-69 in OT

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 4:52 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen scored eight of his 25 points in overtime to spark North Florida to a 74-69 victory over Stetson on Saturday.

Hicklen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in OT and the Ospreys (11-19, 7-9 Atlantic Sun Conference) never trailed again. Hicklen missed a 3 at the buzzer in regulation. Chaz Lanier finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jadyn Parker had nine of North Florida’s season-high 11 blocks and scored six.

Chase Johnston had 25 points for the Hatters (11-18, 5-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Christiaan Jones added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Stephan Swenson’s layup with 5 seconds left in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 56.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Hatters. Stetson defeated North Florida 68-66 on Jan. 8.

