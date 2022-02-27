CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Henderson scores 25 to carry Canisius past Quinnipiac 72-67

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 3:46 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Henderson had a career-high 25 points as Canisius narrowly defeated Quinnipiac 72-67 on Sunday.

Armon Harried had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Canisius (9-20, 5-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jacco Fritz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Xzavier Long had seven rebounds.

Quinnipiac scored 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Matt Balanc had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (12-14, 7-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Jacob Rigoni added 15 points. Dezi Jones had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 79-67 on Jan. 11.

