Henderson leads Campbell against Hampton after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-10, 8-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (8-17, 4-10 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Hampton Pirates after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 25 points in Campbell’s 64-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates are 6-4 in home games. Hampton is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-6 against Big South opponents. Campbell has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last meeting 75-60 on Jan. 27. Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najee Garvin is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

