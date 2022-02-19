CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Henderson Jr. scores 25 to lead Campbell over NC A&T 64-63

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:47 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had a season-high 25 points as Campbell narrowly defeated North Carolina A&T 64-63 on Saturday.

Henderson Jr. hit 13 of 14 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Jesus Carralero had 10 points for Campbell (15-10, 8-6 Big South Conference). Austin McCullough added six rebounds. Jordan Whitfield had seven rebounds.

Tyler Maye had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (11-17, 6-8). Demetric Horton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Watson had 10 points.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Campbell defeated North Carolina A&T 73-72 on Jan. 22.

