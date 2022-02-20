CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hawkins leads Creighton against Marquette after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 1:42 AM

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-9, 9-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 9-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton faces the Marquette Golden Eagles after Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points in Creighton’s 71-59 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays are 9-3 on their home court. Creighton averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Eagles are 9-6 in Big East play. Marquette averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the 26th time in conference play this season. The Bluejays won the last matchup 75-69 on Jan. 1. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 points points to help lead the Bluejays to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Justin Lewis is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

