Hawaii visits UCSD following Coleman’s 24-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 7-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-8, 7-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (11-13)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays the UCSD Tritons after Noel Coleman scored 24 points in Hawaii’s 72-55 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 8-3 at home. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Toni Rocak averaging 5.6.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-3 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks ninth in the Big West scoring 27.1 points per game in the paint led by Coleman averaging 0.8.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Rainbow Warriors won the last meeting 79-56 on Jan. 16. Jerome Desrosiers scored 18 points to help lead the Rainbow Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kosakowski averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Rocak is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.