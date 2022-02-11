Hawaii plays CSU Fullerton after Coleman’s 22-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-7, 7-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 6-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-7, 7-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 6-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 73-66 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-3 at home. Hawaii ranks ninth in the Big West with 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Coleman averaging 0.9.

The Titans have gone 7-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by E.J. Anosike averaging 3.1.

The Rainbow Warriors and Titans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Jerome Desrosiers is averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Tray Maddox Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Anosike is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.