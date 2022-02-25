Hawaii and CSU Bakersfield meet for conference

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 8-4 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-9, 8-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin McCall and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners visit Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Big West play.

The Rainbow Warriors are 9-3 in home games. Hawaii is fourth in the Big West scoring 70.2 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-11 record against opponents above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rainbow Warriors won 63-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Junior Madut led the Rainbow Warriors with 17 points, and McCall led the Roadrunners with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

McCall is averaging 10.5 points for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

