Hartford visits Stony Brook after Greene’s 29-point game

Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Hartford Hawks after Tykei Greene scored 29 points in Stony Brook’s 95-84 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Seawolves are 10-4 in home games. Stony Brook ranks sixth in the America East in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Greene leads the Seawolves with 7.5 boards.

The Hawks are 6-6 in America East play. Hartford ranks second in the America East shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Seawolves and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roberts is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Seawolves. Greene is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Austin Williams is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

