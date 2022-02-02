Hartford visits New Hampshire after Guadarrama’s 22-point game

Hartford Hawks (5-12, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Hartford Hawks (5-12, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the Hartford Hawks after Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 76-69 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. New Hampshire scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 3-2 in conference games. Hartford has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Hawks won the last meeting 69-57 on Jan. 20. Traci Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Guadarrama is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Austin Williams is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.