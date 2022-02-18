OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Hartford takes on Stony Brook after Williams’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Hartford Hawks (8-16, 6-6 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-11, 7-6 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Austin Williams scored 21 points in Hartford’s 75-65 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Seawolves have gone 10-4 in home games. Stony Brook is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 6-6 in America East play. Hartford ranks seventh in the America East scoring 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Williams averaging 0.6.

The Seawolves and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Roberts is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

Williams is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

