CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Hartford hosts UMBC after…

Hartford hosts UMBC after Flowers’ 24-point showing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMBC Retrievers (13-13, 8-7 America East) at Hartford Hawks (9-17, 7-7 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Moses Flowers scored 24 points in Hartford’s 74-70 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. Hartford is fourth in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Austin Williams averaging 3.3.

The Retrievers are 8-7 in America East play. UMBC has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Retrievers won the last meeting 68-64 on Feb. 10. Darnell Rogers scored 19 points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

L.J. Owens averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up