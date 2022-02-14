OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Hartford ends Vermont’s 14-game win streak, 75-74 in OT

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:18 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had a career-high 34 points, Moses Flowers added 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left in overtime and Hartford snapped Vermont’s 14-game winning streak with a 75-74 victory on Monday night.

Williams sank 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (7-16, 5-6 America East Conference). He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Ben Shungu had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (20-5, 12-1). Shungu’s layup at the buzzer sent the game to overtime tied at 67. Shungu made 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds left in OT to give Vermont a 74-73 lead. He missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot. Kam Gibson added 18 points, while Aaron Deloney scored 13.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Catamounts. Vermont defeated Hartford 82-72 on Jan. 22.

