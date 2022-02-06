OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian over Radford 78-70

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 12:06 AM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian defeated Radford 78-70 on Saturday.

Trevon Reddish-Rhone had 15 points for Presbyterian (11-13, 3-6 Big South Conference). Marquis Barnett added 15 points. Owen McCormack had 10 points.

Josiah Jeffers had 18 points for the Highlanders (7-15, 3-7). Bryan Hart added 14 points. Dravon Mangum had 10 points.

