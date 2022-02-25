CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Harrison, Presbyterian Blue Hose square off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-18, 4-11 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-13, 7-8 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits UNC Asheville in Big South action Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 on their home court. UNC Asheville is eighth in the Big South with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.9.

The Blue Hose are 4-11 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 68-67 on Jan. 29. LJ Thorpe scored 28 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Thorpe is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 16.8 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

