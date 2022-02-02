OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Harrison carries Presbyterian past Campbell 64-58

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 9:45 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 16 points as Presbyterian got past Campbell 64-58 on Wednesday night.

Trevon Reddish-Rhone had 12 points and six rebounds for Presbyterian (10-13, 2-6 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Winston Hill added 10 rebounds.

Cedric Henderson Jr. tied a season high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Fighting Camels (12-8, 5-4). Ricky Clemons added 15 points.

Jordan Whitfield, who was second on the Fighting Camels in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

