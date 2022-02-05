OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Harrison and the Presbyterian Blue Hose take on conference foe Radford

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-14, 3-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders host Rayshon Harrison and the Presbyterian Blue Hose in Big South action Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 6-3 in home games. Radford is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-6 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Winston Hill averaging 6.7.

The Highlanders and Blue Hose square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Harrison averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

