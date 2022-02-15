OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Harris lifts Memphis past Cincinnati 81-74

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:03 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Harris had 15 points to lead five Memphis players in double figures and the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Duren and Landers Nolley II added 13 points apiece for the Tigers. Lester Quinones chipped in 12 points, and Josh Minott had 10.

Jeremiah Davenport had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (16-9, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added 13 points. Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Memphis defeated Cincinnati 87-80 on Jan. 9.

