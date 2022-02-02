Harris leads CSU Fullerton against Cal Poly after 20-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-6, 5-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-13, 1-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-6, 5-1 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Jalen Harris scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 67-54 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Titans are 7-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. E.J. Anosike leads the Titans with 7.8 boards.

The Mustangs are 1-5 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks sixth in the Big West allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anosike is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Alimamy Koroma is averaging 13.3 points for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.