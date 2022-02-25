CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Harris' late basket lifts…

Harris’ late basket lifts CSU Fullerton over UC Irvine 66-64

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 1:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds remaining and Cal State Fullerton rallied to defeat UC Irvine 66-64 on Thursday night.

Damari Milstead had 17 points to pace the Titans (17-8, 11-3 Big West Conference), who closed the game on a 17-6 run to win their ninth straight at home. E.J. Anosike pitched in with 16 points and five assists. Vincent Lee added 13 points and eight rebounds. Harris had eight points off the bench. He also scored to give Fullerton a 64-62 lead with 44 seconds left.

Justin Hohn had 17 points for the Anteaters (13-8, 8-4), who saw seven-game win streak end. Collin Welp added 12 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Anteaters this season. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Irvine 65-63 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up