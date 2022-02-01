CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Harris, Butler Bulldogs to visit Nunge, No. 21 Xavier Musketeers

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-5, 5-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Xavier faces Butler in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Musketeers have gone 10-2 at home. Xavier is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 against Big East opponents. Butler is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 87-72 on Jan. 8. Adam Kunkel scored 25 points points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 10.9 points. Jack Nunge is shooting 51.2% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is scoring 10.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 6.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

