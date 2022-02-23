CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Harris and the Butler Bulldogs take on conference foe Seton Hall

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-10, 7-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chuck Harris and the Butler Bulldogs take on Jared Rhoden and the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East play.

The Pirates have gone 11-3 in home games. Seton Hall is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 against Big East opponents. Butler is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhoden is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Chuck Harris is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Bo Hodges is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

