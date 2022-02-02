OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Harris and the Butler Bulldogs take on conference foe No. 21 Xavier

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Butler Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (15-5, 5-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -12; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on No. 21 Xavier in Big East action Wednesday.

The Musketeers are 10-2 in home games. Xavier has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in Big East play. Butler allows 64.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last meeting 87-72 on Jan. 8. Adam Kunkel scored 25 points points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Scruggs is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Chuck Harris is averaging 10.1 points for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 6.1 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

