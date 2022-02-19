Harrell scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 68-50

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 19 points as Texas State stretched its win streak to seven games,…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 19 points as Texas State stretched its win streak to seven games, topping Arkansas-Little Rock 68-50 on Saturday.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Myron Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (8-16, 3-9). D.J. Smith added 10 points. Jovan Stulic had seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.