Harrell scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 68-50

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:47 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 19 points as Texas State stretched its win streak to seven games, topping Arkansas-Little Rock 68-50 on Saturday.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Myron Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (8-16, 3-9). D.J. Smith added 10 points. Jovan Stulic had seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Jan. 20.

