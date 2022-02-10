OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Harrell lifts Texas St. over Louisiana-Lafayette 82-73

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:24 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mason Harrell had 20 points as Texas State topped Louisiana-Lafayette 82-73 on Thursday night.

Caleb Asberry had 16 points for Texas State (16-6, 7-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Small added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Kobe Julien scored a season-high 22 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7). Brayan Au added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

