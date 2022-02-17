OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Harrell helps Texas State…

Harrell helps Texas State cruise past Arkansas State 84-67

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell had 21 points and Texas State cruised past Arkansas State 84-67 on Thursday night.

Isiah Small had 19 points and five steals for the Bobcats (18-6, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference), who have won six straight. Caleb Asberry added 14 points, while Shelby Adams scored 13.

Norchad Omier had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6). Desi Sills added 13 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State defeated Texas State 67-60 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up