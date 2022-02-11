OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Harmon leads Oregon against…

Harmon leads Oregon against Cal after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

California Golden Bears (10-15, 3-11 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the California Golden Bears after De’Vion Harmon scored 21 points in Oregon’s 68-60 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Ducks are 10-3 on their home court. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Golden Bears have gone 3-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

The Ducks and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. Harmon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jordan Shepherd is averaging 13.8 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up