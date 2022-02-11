OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Hardy lifts CS Northridge past Cal Poly 83-78 in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:39 AM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Hardy scored 26 points and Atin Wright had 24 as Cal State Northridge ended its eight-game losing streak with an 83-78 win over Cal Poly in double overtime on Thursday night.

The Matadors blew a nine-point lead in the final 29 seconds of regulation, forced into overtime on a Brantley Stevenson 3-pointer at the buzzer.

To get to a second overtime, the Matadors got a tip-in from Christian Gray at the buzzer.

Hardy had two 3-pointers and Wright another as the Matadors pulled away in the second overtime.

Miles James had 17 points and nine rebounds for Cal State Northridge (6-16, 2-9 Big West Conference).

Alimamy Koroma had 20 points and three blocks for the Mustangs (5-16, 2-8), who have now lost four straight games. Kobe Sanders added 17 points. Stevenson had 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs this season. Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly 68-55 on Jan. 8.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

