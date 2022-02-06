Hampton hosts Presbyterian after Harrison’s 22-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 3-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-13, 2-7 Big South) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 3-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-13, 2-7 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays the Hampton Pirates after Rayshon Harrison scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 78-70 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Pirates have gone 4-3 at home. Hampton has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 3-6 in Big South play. Presbyterian is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Najee Garvin is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Harrison is averaging 16.7 points for the Blue Hose. Winston Hill is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

