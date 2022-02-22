CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hampton hosts Campbell after Henderson’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-10, 8-6 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (8-17, 4-10 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the Hampton Pirates after Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 25 points in Campbell’s 64-63 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 6-4 at home. Hampton is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 8-6 in Big South play. Campbell ranks ninth in the Big South with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Henderson averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Fighting Camels won the last meeting 75-60 on Jan. 27. Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points to help lead the Fighting Camels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najee Garvin is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Whitfield is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

