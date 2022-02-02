OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Hamilton, Williams carry UNLV past Nevada 69-58

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:27 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton and Donovan Williams scored 17 points apiece as UNLV defeated Nevada 69-58 on Tuesday night.

Jordan McCabe added 16 points and Michael Nuga 10 for UNLV (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West Conference).

Kenan Blackshear had 17 points and six rebounds,D esmond Cambridge Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Will Baker scored 12 for the Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5).

Nevada scored a season-low 26 points before halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

