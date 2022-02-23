CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hamilton scores 27 to lead UNLV over Nevada 62-54

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 1:41 AM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 27 points as UNLV topped Nevada 62-54 on Tuesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. added five points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West Conference).

Grant Sherfield had 19 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9). Warren Washington added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels also defeated Nevada 69-58 on Feb. 1.

