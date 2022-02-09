OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Hamilton scores 24 to lift UNLV past Air Force 78-44

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:00 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 24 points as UNLV rolled past Air Force 78-44 on Tuesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 12 points and 16 rebounds for UNLV (14-10, 6-5 Mountain West Conference). David Muoka added 12 points and three blocks. Justin Webster had 11 points. Jordan McCabe had three points and 10 assists.

Ethan Taylor had 10 points for the Falcons (10-12, 3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

A.J. Walker was held to three points despite coming into the contest as the Falcons’ leading scorer at 15 points per game. He hit 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Air Force defeated UNLV 69-62 on Jan. 20.

