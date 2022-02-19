CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Hamilton scores 20 to lead UNLV past Colorado State 72-51

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:49 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV routed Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday.

Michael Nuga had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (16-11, 8-6 Mountain West Conference), who have won four straight at home. Royce Hamm Jr. added 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for the Rams (21-4, 11-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. David Roddy added 11 points, while John Tonje scored 10.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. UNLV defeated Colorado State 88-74 on Jan. 28.

