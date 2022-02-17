OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Hamilton leads UNLV to…

Hamilton leads UNLV to 60-57 victory over Fresno State

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 12:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 remaining to lead UNLV to a 60-57 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday night.

Hamilton hit two free throws with 6 seconds left to preserve the win for the Rebels (15-11, 7-6 Mountain West Conference). He added seven rebounds and four assists. Royce Hamm Jr. pitched in with 12 points and five boards.

Isaiah Hill and Junior Ballard scored 14 apiece to pace the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). Anthony Holland scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up