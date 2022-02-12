Hamilton, Anderson lead Western Kentucky past UTSA 71-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jairus Hamilton posted 18 points and seven rebounds and Josh Anderson had 18 points and six…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jairus Hamilton posted 18 points and seven rebounds and Josh Anderson had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky defeated UTSA 71-65 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 12 points for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 6-6 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight game. Dayvion McKnight added 10 points and six assists.

Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-18, 1-12), who have now lost five games in a row. Erik Czumbel added 14 points. Darius McNeill had six assists.

