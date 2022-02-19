Hall, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host the Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (18-8, 10-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-14, 4-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Hall and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks host Daron Holmes and the Dayton Flyers in A-10 action.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Flyers are 10-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Holmes is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

