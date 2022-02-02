OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Hall, Clemson Tigers host the Florida State Seminoles

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (13-7, 6-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Clemson and Florida State face off on Wednesday.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 at home. Clemson scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Seminoles are 6-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The Tigers and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Caleb Mills averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 47.8% and averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

