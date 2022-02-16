OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Haase scores 17 to…

Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). Shannon Grant added 13 points.

East Tennessee State was held to a season-low 14 points in the second half.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10). Jordan King added 17 points. Mohab Yasser had nine rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 72-64 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up