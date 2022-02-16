Haase leads Mercer against East Tennessee State after 28-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (14-13, 7-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (14-13, 7-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Felipe Haase scored 28 points in Mercer’s 73-64 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 9-3 in home games. Mercer has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 5-9 in conference matchups. East Tennessee State is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won 72-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. David Sloan led the Buccaneers with 23 points, and James Glisson III led the Bears with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.1 points. Haase is shooting 44.5% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Jordan King averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Ledarrius Brewer is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 74.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.