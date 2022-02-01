CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Guadarrama leads New Hampshire…

Guadarrama leads New Hampshire against Hartford after 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hartford Hawks (5-12, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the Hartford Hawks after Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 76-69 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tayler Mattos averaging 2.1.

The Hawks are 3-2 against America East opponents. Hartford averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 69-57 on Jan. 20. Traci Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Foster is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.9 points. Guadarrama is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Austin Williams is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up