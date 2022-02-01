Guadarrama leads New Hampshire against Hartford after 22-point game

Hartford Hawks (5-12, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Hartford Hawks (5-12, 3-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the Hartford Hawks after Nick Guadarrama scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 76-69 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tayler Mattos averaging 2.1.

The Hawks are 3-2 against America East opponents. Hartford averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 69-57 on Jan. 20. Traci Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Foster is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.9 points. Guadarrama is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Austin Williams is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

